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The Art of Modern Thinking, Part Ẹrin – You Can’t Handle The Truth! - Rediscovering Reality in a World Addicted to Illusion.
The Art of Modern Thinking, Part Ẹrin – You Can’t Handle The Truth! - Rediscovering Reality in a World Addicted to Illusion.
The Art of Modern Thinking isn’t just a concept — it’s a movement recalibrating how we see ourselves, each other, and the world around us.
“The beautiful part about standing back and looking at the world from a wider lens is that you get to see how people really see you.” — James R. Montgomery Sr.
Modern thinking demands courage — the courage to zoom out, reinterpret the noise, and recognize the patterns shaping our behavior, our relationships, and our culture. When you widen your perspective, you don’t just see the world differently; you understand your positioning within it.
Exploring The Art of Modern Thinking Series is like stepping into a diverse collective of thinkers — each one bringing a different angle, discipline, and worldview. That mix isn’t random; it’s intentional. Because evolution in thought doesn’t happen in an echo chamber. It happens where perspectives collide, overlap, and expand.
As you journey through this philosophy, you’ll encounter intellectual landmarks — provocative quotes, cultural reflections, tactical frameworks — that force you to stretch, dismantle, rebuild, and upgrade the way you process information. The goal isn’t to tell you what to think. It’s to strengthen how you think.
This movement gives you the mental toolkit to:
• Unlock creative problem-solving at a strategic level
• Challenge legacy thinking without discarding the wisdom of the past
• Reframe obstacles into structured opportunities
• Navigate complexity with clarity and confidence
• Produce ideas that are not just innovative, but executable
Through methods like lateral thinking, curated brainstorming, mental modeling, timeboxing, and perspective shifting, you’ll build a sharper cognitive architecture — one that equips you to operate effectively in a modern environment that rewards adaptability and original thought.
If you’re ready to elevate your mindset, enhance your decision-making, and embrace a more expansive intellectual framework, the movement is already waiting for you.
Explore the full The Art of Modern Thinking series:
• The Art of Modern Thinking (Part I)
• The Art of Modern Thinking — Dos
• The Art of Modern Thinking — Ẹta
• The Art of Modern Thinking — ẸRIN
Access all 4 ebooks here:
• The Art of Modern Thinking (Part I)
https://www.foodbytheword.com/product-page/the-art-of-modern-thinking-philosophy
• The Art of Modern Thinking — Dos
https://www.foodbytheword.com/product-page/the-art-of-modern-thinking-part-dos-philosophy
• The Art of Modern Thinking — Ẹta
https://www.foodbytheword.com/product-page/the-art-of-modern-thinking-part-%E1%BA%B9ta-philosophy
The Art of Modern Thinking — ẸRIN
https://www.foodbytheword.com/product-page/the-art-of-modern-thinking
The Art of Modern Thinking part Dos Coming is here!
The creativity and insight in our latest ebook will give you all so much to talk about!
Step into a world where thought meets feeling in our latest release, The Art of Modern Thinking, Part Ẹta : The Book of Emotions
Get ready to feel, reflect, and rethink everything you know about emotions!
Welcome to an exclusive journey into the heart of human emotion, available only through Food By The Word Media. In this new book from The Art of Modern Thinking series, we invite you to explore a vibrant world of thoughts and feelings, one that touches on every corner of the human experience. But before you dive in, let’s take a moment to acknowledge something crucial: emotions are far more complex than a simple list of categories. Whether it’s joy or sadness, fear or anticipation, emotions are deeply personal, and they color every aspect of our lives.
Now, you might be wondering, “Is there a definitive list of emotions?” The answer is, no. Emotions can’t always be neatly boxed up. That’s why, in crafting this book, we found ourselves facing the challenge of identifying and categorizing the emotions behind each quote. We quickly realized that emotions aren’t just vast—they’re nuanced and personal, shifting with every perspective, experience, and moment.
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